Britain slaps sanctions on Russian law enforcement officials, Moldovan politicians

LONDON, December 9. /TASS/. Great Britain has imposed sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) members and military commanders as well as a couple of Moldovan politicians, Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc, the UK government said in a press release posted on its website on Friday.

The individuals subject to a travel ban and asset freeze include Valentin Oparin, deputy head of the 534th Military Investigation Department of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Andrey Tishenin from the first department of the FSB’s Service for the Protection of the Constitutional System and the Combatting of Terrorism for Crimea and Sevastopol, FSB member Artur Shambazov and Oleg Tkachenko, head of the Department of Public Prosecutors for the Rostov Region. All of them were put on Britain’s black list for alleged human rights abuses.

The UK’s designations under the Global Anti-Corruption regime also include Kosovo businessmen of Serbian origin, Milan Radojcic and Zvonko Veselinovic. And human rights sanctions were also slapped on Sadrach Zeledon, mayor of Nicaragua’s municipality of Matagalpa, and his deputy Yohaira Hernandez Chirino.

Also, 10 Iranian officials, namely judicial executives and heads of penitentiary systems, were sanctioned.

Colonel Ramil Ibatullin, commander of the 90th Tank Division, is subject to sanctions for his participation in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The latest British restrictions target a total of 1,200 Russian individuals and more than 120 companies in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The special military operation was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics on February 24. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.