Conflict in Ukraine 'can end tomorrow' if Kiev so wishes — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine can end at any moment if Kiev shows the political will, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"In this case, we could speculate when all this will end until we are blue in the face," Peskov said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the conflict might end in 2023. "Zelensky knows when it can all end, it can end tomorrow if [Kiev] so wishes," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

When commenting on German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit’s remarks that Ukraine did not have to limit its defense efforts to its own territory, Peskov pointed out that such remarks "definitely encourage" Kiev to carry out more attacks. "In fact, such statements prolong this difficult period and in no way facilitate efforts to find a solution to the issue," he added.