Senior diplomat warns of hybrid war being waged against Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Adversaries have been waging a hybrid war against Russia, and the related risks should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Every single step in discussing the topic (of the conflict in Ukraine - TASS) by our adversaries and opponents, including in the public sphere, has been aimed towards intensifying, not reducing tensions," the senior Russian diplomat said. "This reflects a hybrid war actually being waged against us. The risks associated should in no way be underestimated," he warned.

According to Ryabkov, in the West, "a lot of people would like to speculate on red lines and offer their own theories, including destabilizing ones, to the international community".