DPR prosecutors submit case of Azov nationalist battalion fighters to court

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. The case of 24 fighters of the nationalist battalion Azov (banned in Russia), who are facing terrorism-related charges, has been submitted to court, the DPR Prosecutir General’s Office said on Wednesday.

"The investigation department has completed the investigation of the criminal case against 24 members of the terrorist organization Azov," the office said in a statement posted to Telegram. "The members of the terrorist organization have been ruled to be kept in custody until trial. The criminal case against them was sent to court for consideration on the merits."

The Prosecutor General's Office said that the investigation found seven people guilty of organizing the activities of Azov and another 17 were charged with "involvement in the activities of this organization."

According to prosecutors, in addition, each of the Azov members is accused of committing acts as part of a criminal group that were aimed at seizing power and change of the constitutional order in the DPR.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that the DPR designated the nationalist battalion Azov a terrorist organization.