Russian diplomat says Truss picked as British PM reflects crisis of democracy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The appointment of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister is a symptom of the UK’s crisis of democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Perhaps the problem lies in the crisis of British democracy, because this `result’ has nothing to do with a direct choice by Britons, as long as the indirect election system predominates in the two Anglo-Saxon countries," Zakharova said, when asked if she thought Truss would spell trouble for the UK.

British Foreign Secretary Truss was appointed the country’s new prime minister after the voting results were announced to select the Tory leadership following a decision by the previous PM, Boris Johnson, to resign.

