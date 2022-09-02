Putin not planning to open social media accounts like Berlusconi, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to open any social media accounts, though this format of cooperation with the audience is becoming more popular among world politicians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, he is not planning on this," Peskov said, answering a question whether Putin was going to review his attitude towards a personal presence on social networks and follow the example of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has joined TikTok.

Italian daily Il Giornale reported earlier that Berlusconi, 85, explained that he opened a TikTok account to talk about issues that are of crucial importance for the Forza Italia party, to turn Italy into a country that can give young people new opportunities and a chance to fulfill their dreams.

In the first TikTok video, Berlusconi told a joke about himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden and the Pope. The video has garnered more than 5 million views.