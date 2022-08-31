Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers discuss security cooperation

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he discussed cooperation on defense and security with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Defense cooperation and security cooperation - we’ve covered all these issues," he said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart.

He added that "the path that Iran and Russia follow, meets the interests of the people of both countries."

"We implement the will of our leaders," the Foreign Minister noted.