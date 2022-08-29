Iranian leader announces exchange of drafts for cooperation treaty with Russia

TEHRAN, August 29. /TASS/. The foreign ministries of Iran and Russia have exchanged draft texts for a comprehensive agreement on long-term bilateral cooperation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference on Monday.

"There is a program for comprehensive cooperation between Russia and Iran, and the two countries’ foreign ministries have exchanged draft texts for it," the Iranian leader said. "I assume, we will soon reach the final stage in this direction," he added.

Raisi described cooperation between Iran and Russia as strategic. "The development of the North-South [transport] corridor we have been occupied with remains on the agenda," he concluded.

In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 16, 2021, Raisi said Iran was ready to sign a long-term treaty on comprehensive cooperation with Russia. It is supposed to be a 20-year agreement.