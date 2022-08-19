Putin holds meeting with Russia’s top election official

SOCHI, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova ahead of the Unified Election Day set for September 11.

"Elections are going to take place in the country in September and an election campaign has in fact begun," Putin noted, addressing Pamfilova. When asked how the campaign was going, the top election official pointed out that "it’s well underway, everything is going normally and smoothly."

Russia needs to have a strong home front in the shape of a reliable, developing and democratic political system in order to feel safe, Putin said, expressing hope that "elections will contribute to that." The president also emphasized the need for election commissions to treat all candidates impartially.

Fifteen regional heads will be elected this year, as well as members of six regional legislatures, councils of deputies in 12 regional administrative centers and local self-governance bodies.