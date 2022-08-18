Status of Lugansk People’s Republic to be defined at referendum on joining Russia

LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. The status of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) will be defined during its referendum on joining Russia, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego told TASS.

"First of all, this status will be defined by the referendum itself," he said in an interview with TASS.

The Russian side, Deinego continued, will have to come up with a response to a decision made by the people of LPR at the referendum, because this issue is under the competence of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house).

"It’s only up to them [State Duma lawmakers] to come up with a response in regard to a decision of the LPR people," he said. "We have no right to make decisions for them."

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been liberated. The republic’s leader Leonid Pasechnik said that the LPR might hold a referendum on accession to Russia.