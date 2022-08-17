Ukrainian troops fired at least six shells at Zaporozhye NPP on Wednesday — administration

MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. At least six incoming shells were recorded on Wednesday in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, told TASS on Wednesday.

"At least six incoming shells have been recorded, <...> all in the area of the [Zaporozhye] nuclear [power] plant and adjacent territory," he said.

Earlier, the military-civilian administration of Energodar reported massive shelling of the city by Ukrainian military. Rogov specified that the area where the nuclear power plant is located came under the fire.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. In March 2022, the control over the nuclear plant came over to Russian forces.