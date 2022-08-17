Russian envoy plans to visit US State Department on August 18 to discuss Lavrov UNGA visa

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said he plans to visit US State Department on Thursday to discuss issuing visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all other members of the Russian delegation so they could attend the UN General Assembly.

"Tomorrow I will have another visit to the State Department, where one of the central issues I intend to raise is this exact issue: the issue of a full-scale participation of our minister and the delegation in the upcoming September events in New York," he said on Rossiya-24 television, referring to the UNGA.

The ambassador said that representatives of many countries would like to see the Russian foreign minister at the events of the UN General Assembly in September.