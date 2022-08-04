Building bridges is what the world needs today instead of dividing lines — Lavrov

PHNOM PENH, August 4. /TASS/. It is not the new dividing lines that the world needs today, but joint efforts and mending of bridges, and with this in view Russia comes out in favor of strengthening cooperation within the framework of integration platforms, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Russia-ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference on Thursday.

"It is clear to us that in the current geopolitical realities, it is not new dividing lines that are in demand, but mending of bridges and work together," the top diplomat said.

"Russia consistently comes out in favor of various integration platforms and projects, in favor of harmonizing their efforts to advance a unifying, looking into the future agenda. Especially as we already have the useful experience of moving towards each other between such organizations as ASEAN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Eurasian Economic Union," Lavrov added.

Russia has always been and will remain "a reliable, stable and interested partner" for ASEAN, he stressed. "We are convinced that the whole system of our interaction, including the multilateral and bilateral components, objectively contributes to the strengthening of regional security architecture and sustainable development," he went on to say.

ASEAN is united by "a strong commitment to a more just and democratic multipolar world order based on international law and, above all, the principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov stressed. "Within this context, I propose to analyze substantively the key aspects of the evolution of interstate relations both in the Asia-Pacific and Eurasian space, to see what can be done to preserve the ASEAN-centric system in the face of challenges associated with the imposition of bloc approaches in the Cold War vein by some of our colleagues," Lavrov summed up.