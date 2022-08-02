Russia wants for Iranian nuclear deal to be revived as soon as possible — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia supports the swiftest revival of a nuclear deal with Iran, however, the West’s unfriendly steps with regards to Moscow may indirectly impact a number of its provisions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Naturally, we would like for this deal to be revived as soon as possible," the Kremlin official said. "There are certain new circumstances related to the unfriendly steps by the countries of the collective West against the Russian Federation which indirectly affect some provisions of this deal," he said, adding "that this also needs to be worked through."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the US and its allies prepared a plan on returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons in a statement published on Monday on the occasion of the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear deal with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal.

Since last April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.