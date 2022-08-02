Putin praises Russian paratroopers’ valor in Ukraine special operation

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The current generation of paratroopers invariably displays professionalism and courage that were demonstrated in full in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulations on Paratroopers’ Day released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

Addressing the Airborne Force personnel and veterans as comrades, the Russian leader congratulated them on their professional holiday.

"The current generation of soldiers and officers continues with dignity the combat and patriotic traditions established in the troops and invariably demonstrates professionalism, valor and courage in coping with complex tasks. And, of course, the courageous and decisive actions by the heroes-paratroopers manifested themselves in full in the special military operation," Putin emphasized.

These fighters "have the great honor to serve in the legendary airborne infantry and belong to this consolidated and invincible cohort," the congratulations say.

The Russian paratroopers have always been strong in their character and will, bravery and fraternal solidarity, their readiness to come to the Fatherland’s defense at the first call, Putin emphasized.

"I am confident that you will continue guarding the country’s national interests and making a substantial contribution to strengthening the might of our armed forces. I wish you success and all the best," the Russian leader said.

Russia’s Airborne Force Day is celebrated on August 2. The country’s Airborne Force came into being on August 2, 1930 when a 12-men paratrooper unit was air-dropped during drills of the Moscow Military District near Voronezh for accomplishing a tactical task. This year, the Russian Airborne Force turns 92.