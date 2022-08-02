Russia rejects Blinken’s claims of using Zaporozhye NPP as military base — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Russia fully rejects US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s claims that its forces use the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) as a military base, the Russian delegation said in a comment.

"In his statement at the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), US Secretary of State A.Blinken accused Russian forces of using the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as a military base," the delegation said in a statement, posted on the mission’s official website. "We strongly reject such allegations. We repeatedly stated that actions of our Armed Forces in no way undermine Ukraine’s nuclear security or impede routine operation of the NPP."

"Over the recent months, Ukrainian armed formations held a series of provocations that used UAVs (i.a. those delivered by NATO states) and aimed at sabotaging the normal operation of the NPP, frightening its personnel, undermining security of the power plant, and ultimately, creating a threat of a nuclear disaster. We specifically raised this issue at a Security Council meeting on 29 July 2022. When taking such steps, Kiev has full support of the United States and other Western states," the statement reads.

Earlier, answering to reporters’ questions on the sidelines of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference, Blinken claimed that Russia was allegedly using the station as "the equivalent of a human shield."

"There are credible reports, including in the media today, that Russia is using this plant as the equivalent of a human shield, but a nuclear shield in the sense that it’s firing on Ukrainians from around the plant," he said. "And of course the Ukrainians cannot and will not fire back, lest there be a terrible accident involving a nuclear plant."

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe; it used to generate one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. In March 2022, the plant was taken under control by the Russian armed forces. Right now, the power plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.