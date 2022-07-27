Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issues, Russian envoy to Turkey thinks

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the usual set of issues, including the situation in Ukraine and in Syria during their meeting in Sochi next week.

"As a rule, in conversations at the highest level between the Russian and the Turkish leaders, a rather extensive set of subjects is discussed that interest our two countries. Those are both international and regional issues: usually, these are both Ukraine, and the situation in the Black Sea region, and Syria and other subjects that are of great interest to both sides," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

The diplomat added that the two heads of state may also discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, above all, in the trade and economic sphere.

Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed the August 5 talks between the two leaders in Sochi. On Tuesday, the office of the Turkish president reported that Erdogan planned a one-day visit to Sochi on this day for a meeting with Putin. According to Ankara, the Turkish leader plans to discuss bilateral and regional issues.