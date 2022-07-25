Putin's meeting with new Roscosmos CEO may take place soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with the head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov in August or sooner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"[The possibility of] a meeting with Borisov is not ruled out. Probably as early as next month, in August," he said, answering a corresponding question from TASS. "But, by the way, [meeting with] Borisov can be even earlier. Depending on the schedule," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov clarified that a meeting with Rogozin is not yet on Putin's schedule for the near future.

On July 15, Putin relieved Dmitry Rogozin of his post as Roscosmos CEO. Rogozin held the post for the previous four years. On the same day, the Russian leader relieved Yury Borisov of his duties as deputy prime minister and appointed him the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head.

Peskov later explained to TASS that Rogozin's resignation was not related to any complaints about his work. According to the Kremlin spokesman, he "will be employed in a timely manner <...> and get a new job."