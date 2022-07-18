Kremlin says presidents’ meeting in Tehran on July 19 is relevant

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents in Tehran on Syria is very relevant, in addition, there will be an opportunity to discuss regional and international problems, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia have agreed to meet in Tehran <...> that is where the meeting would take place. It is very important and relevant, it is a good opportunity to discuss regional and international problems," he said.

Peskov recalled that on July 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Tehran, where there will be a trilateral summit of the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the countries which are guarantors of the Astana process to facilitate the Syrian settlement. Bilateral contacts will also take place on the sidelines of the summit. After that, Putin will return to Moscow and continue his work in the capital.