Sanya in Hainan improves conditions for tourism development

HAIKOU /China/, July 22. /TASS/. Authorities in the Chinese resort city of Sanya on Hainan Island have introduced a series of measures to improve business conditions. This has helped create new incentives for a dynamic development of tourism, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, Sanya officials envisage a series of large-scale entertainment activities for the second half of 2026 which will make it possible to strengthen the city’s international image even more. New favorable conditions for business, designed to further open the potential of the local tourism industry, have formed an important basis for the successful organization of such projects, the authors noted.

Among other incentives, an official one-stop-shop document processing system was introduced. Major cultural events attracting crowds of tourists require approvals concerning numerous issues with the coordination of efforts between multiple specialized agencies, the article specified. For a long time, procedures associated with organizing such events have been a major problem hindering tourism development in Sanya, according to the article.

After the authorities reviewed these issues, applications to host festivals and other events can be processed within just two business days. For a faster resolution of any issues that arise, the network of interdepartmental public services throughout the approval process involving collaboration with local businesses was upgraded. With their support, state-owned agencies can preemptively address various complexities and significantly reduce costs in this sector.

Given the broader trend toward diversifying the culture and tourism industry, Sanya is building a system of public services that would consider the specifics of various market segments, like show business, exhibition work, festivities, wellness retreats, and rural tourism. To improve the business climate, the Jinyefeng credit rating platform covering key tourism-related consumption spheres, such as catering, accommodation, duty free shopping, healthcare, and retail commerce, is being actively used.

Sanya is the leading Chinese resort city with a population of over 1.1 million people. In 2025, its gross domestic product saw a 4.8% increase to over 103 billion yuan (around $15 billion). The city's average annual air temperatures reach 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline is about 260 kilometers long. There are 19 bays and approximately 40 islands in the adjacent waters that are suitable for tourism, allowing for successful development of yachting, cruise tourism, and beach and family vacations. Last year, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 41.4% to more than 1 million.