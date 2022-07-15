Russia informs UNESCO about Ukraine’s attacks at cultural sites – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russia regularly informs UNESCO about Ukraine’s attacks at cultural sites, a Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"The UNESCO Secretariat regularly receives from us detailed reports about the Ukrainian army’s attacks on cultural and historic sites. They destroyed 63 such sites - theaters, religious buildings, monasteries - in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s alone," Sergey Leonidchenko, a senior adviser of the Russian mission to the United Nations, said at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The destruction of civil and cultural facilities continues, now with the use of weapons supplied from the West. On this background, the statements by the United States and its NATO satellites about their million-dollar-worth assistance in preserving cultural heritage sound at least hypocritical on the backdrop of billions of dollars that are allocated to finance weapons supplies," he said.