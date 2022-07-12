Zaporozhye to deport people involved in terrorist attacks — official

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The government of the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region plans to deport people that are involved in terrorist attacks or fail to tip off officials about potential attacks, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the military and civilian administration of the region, said on Rossiya-24 television.

"We are planning a decree that says this: If we know the people that committed a terrorist attack live in the Zaporozhye Region we will deport them across the border, beyond the checkpoint. Here’s your passport, go away to Lutsk, to America, wherever you want, where your bosses live," Balitsky said.

He said this practice was used in Israel.