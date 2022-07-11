Bill submitted to State Duma seeks veteran status for FSB servicemen engaged in operation

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A group of State Duma deputies has submitted a bill to the legislature that proposes to grant the status of veterans to FSB servicemen who were engaged in repelling armed incursions into Russia during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"This draft federal law has been prepared in order to establish the status of a combat veteran for servicemen of the Federal Security Service who performed the tasks of repelling an armed incursion into the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as in the course of an armed provocation on the state border and the border territory of the Russian Federation adjacent to the areas of the special military operation in the territories of Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, since February 24, 2022", according to a memo to the bill, which was entered into the Duma’s electronic database on Monday.

In addition, the document proposes to assign the status of disabled people to FSB servicemen who became disabled due to wounds, concussion, injury or illness sustained as they performed these missions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the leadership of the State Duma and faction leaders, said in comments on the speech by Sergey Mironov, who heads the A Just Russia - For Truth party, that he supported the idea of equating the servicemen of the LPR and DPR in status with their Russian counterparts, as well as the idea of granting the status of combat veterans to FSB servicemen.

Mironov told the president that the A Just Russia - For Truth faction had submitted to the State Duma a draft law on equating the servicemen of the people's militia of the DPR and LPR and the Donbass militia in the status with the Russian military in the field of social protection and material support, as well as on granting them the status of a combat veterans. According to the lawmaker, it’s very important "to do the same for the border guards who serve in the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh regions, because in fact they are real participants in a special military operation.".