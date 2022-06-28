Kiev trying to secure more weapons from NATO summit participants-Russia’s deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 28./TASS/. By initiating a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine with President Vladimir Zelensky addressing it via video-link, Kiev is trying to create a favorable background to try beg the NATO summit for more weapons, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the UN Security Council requested by Ukraine will be held today, at 22:00 Moscow time," Polyansky blogged. "As it has become known, the West pushed through the participation of Ukrainian President Zelensky via video link," Polansky said.

"The task of the Kiev regime is clear - to try to overcome 'Ukraine fatigue' in the West and create a favorable background in order to beg the participants in the NATO summit for more weapons," the diplomat wrote.