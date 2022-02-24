Parliament introduces martial law in Ukraine — MP

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, introduced martial law across the country.

A total of 300 MPs voted in favor of this decision on Thursday.

"The Verkhovna Rada has just now supported with 300 votes the introduction of martial law across the entire Ukrainian territory," MP of the Servant of the People party Yevgeniya Kravchuk told the Rada TV channel.

According to Kravchuk, "the lawmakers stay in Kiev and continue their work."

"We all remain in our offices," the lawmaker said.

A martial law is a special regime of country’s functioning, imposed in case of threat to the national security, territorial integrity and in case of military aggression. During the martial law period, national and local authorities, military command acquire additional powers in order to promptly stabilize the situation. At the same time, many civilian rights and freedoms may be limited.