Russia supports peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia supports peaceful resolution of any conflicts, including the one in Southeastern Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is always supporting the peaceful settlement of any conflicts, including the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine, and it seems to us the decision today will promote exactly such peaceful scenario. We hope so," the official said.

The State Duma later ratified agreements with Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid.