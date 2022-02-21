Russia’s Persian Gulf concept implies military-political coordination, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The updated Russian concept of security in the Persian Gulf implies, among other things, military and political coordination, according to an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov read out to participants of the 11th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club by Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

"The updated version of our initiative focuses on the adoption of a long-term program of joint actions to strengthen regional stability. This includes the establishment of dispute settlement and conflict resolution mechanisms, as well as determining the main parameters of the future architecture of interstate cooperation in the Persian Gulf," the minister said. "The prepared Russian draft document provides for the establishment of multilateral coordination in the military-political sphere, the establishment of economic, humanitarian, environmental and other ties," the diplomat noted.

The Concept of a collective security in the Persian Gulf was made public by Russia in July 2019. The long-term strategic task envisaged in the document is to create an integral mechanism of collective security and cooperation in the region with the involvement of all local states on an equal basis. In 2021, Russia distributed the concept as an official document of the UN Security Council.