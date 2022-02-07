UK top diplomat expected to visit Russia on February 10, but date not confirmed

LONDON, February 7. /TASS/. A visit by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow is planned for February 10 but we have no final confirmation that it will take place, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told TASS on Monday.

"She has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. I don’t know whether she is a condition to come to Moscow. The visit has not been announced in Moscow, so we say that it is being planned," he said. "We are getting prepared for February 10 but we don’t have a final confirmation."

He also said that a visit by UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace is planned for February but did not say when exactly. "We plan it on the ten-something of the month [February]," Kelin said.

The British media reported earlier that Wallace would visit Moscow on February 11 the UK Ministry of Defense did not officially confirm this date to TASS.