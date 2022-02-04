Union of Ukraine, Poland, UK doomed due to historic experience — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The establishment of the Union of Ukraine, Poland, and the UK, the official announcement of which was postponed indefinitely, is doomed due to historic experience, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday, adding that it also contradicts the existing international legal obligations.

"All alliances against someone else - they are doomed, not because we want it, but because there is logic because there is the historic experience of true counteraction or real aggression in the international format; it is okay to unite to prevent or counter new challenges and threats. But to create some blocs, unions, these little gaggles to become friends against someone, while having no grounds for that - this is stupid, at least, not to mention that all this contradicts, once again, the taken international legal obligation," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that "the fueling of this international militarist horror" and "division of Europe by some kind of a triple union" bring up historic associations, which do not benefit the countries that decided to create this alliance.

"These experiments must not repeat; and, despite all their fantasies, their true goals are obvious - provocation," the diplomat underscored.

Earlier, the media reported citing diplomatic sources, the creation of a new cooperation format between the UK, Poland, and Ukraine, without specifying any details. This option was first mentioned by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on January 21. According to Truss, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed this cooperation during his visit to London in December 2021.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the official announcement of the new cooperation format between Kiev, Warsaw, and London has been postponed indefinitely because Liz Truss contracted Covid ahead of her visit to Kiev.