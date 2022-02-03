Kremlin sees no change in US rhetoric regarding Ukraine — spokesman

"No, we have noticed no changes [in the rhetoric]," he said when asked if the Kremlin had taken note of the fact that the United States had stopped using the word "inevitable" in the context of Russia’s alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine.

Lately, the Western countries and also Kiev have been speculating about the risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Peskov dismissed such rumors as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia was no threat to anyone. At the same time, Peskov pointed to a certain risk of provocations that might be staged to excuse such claims and warned that any attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine from the position of strength would entail dire consequences.