Kremlin won’t announce phone talks between Putin, Johnson in advance

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has never announced and won’t announce phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in advance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have never announced conversations with Prime Minister Johnson in advance and won’t do that further down the road," he said. "If and when it takes place, we will traditionally issue a statement."

"There’s a point in talks with anyone," Peskov said, when asked if a call with Johnson would be useful. "Russia, and President Putin even more so, are open to communicating with everyone."

"He is always ready to provide an exhaustive explanation even to those who are completely misguided and have no clear understanding about what’s going on in our country," he went on to say.

On January 31, the British prime minister’s office said Johnson planned to hold a phone call with Putin on Monday to discuss the situation around Ukraine. Later, a spokesman for the prime minister said Johnson had to move back the call because he spent hours at the parliament fielding questions over the parties scandal.