Putin urges Russian athletes to strictly follow all guidelines of 2022 Games’ organizers

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the national Olympic team’s athletes, bound for the 2022 Olympics in China, to strictly follow all requirements on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee, including medical guidelines.

During a meeting with athletes on Tuesday, Putin noted that "both Russia and China have vast experience in the organization of large-scale sports events."

The president said he was confident that China "would provide the required conditions, including within the framework of competitions; regarding the accommodation of the Games’ participants and, certainly, in the spheres of security and health of athletes and spectators."

"I ask you and all your teammates to strictly follow all requirements on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee and to strictly follow all medical guidelines," Putin said. "The task of creating all of the necessary conditions for this purpose is within the Russian government, FMBA [the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency] and the [Russian] Olympic Committee."

The Russian president also said he strongly believed that China would organize the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing at a very high level.

"I have all reasons to believe that the Games in Beijing will be organized at a very worthy and high level and [the Games’ organization] will leave a bright imprint in the chronicles of the global Olympic family," Putin said.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.