Russia’s top diplomat urges US to go public with its reply on security guarantees

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that it would be right thing to do if the US went public with its reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees and would suggest that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken do so.

"This is a question that should be addressed to [our] American colleagues. Today, I thought about that, but we will not bring up this issue as long as there is no answer yet, because this is their property that will be handed over to us as their position. I believe it would be right to make this reply public and I will ask Antony Blinken so that they do not object," Lavrov said, replying to a corresponding question at a press conference after his talks with Blinken.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The recent Russia-US consultations on this issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12, and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.