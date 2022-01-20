Lavrov arrives in Geneva for talks with Blinken

GENEVA, January 20./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Geneva, where he is scheduled for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

His plane touched down in Geneva at 20:36 local time (22:36 Moscow time). Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov and Blinken are expected to discuss further moves in connection with Moscow’s security guarantee proposals.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.