Heroization of Nazism endangers peace, security — Russia’s deputy ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 20. /TASS/. Russia will never tolerate attempts to distort the truth about World War II because heroization of Nazism and proliferation of neo-Nazism are fraught with a threat to international peace and security, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Gennady Kuzmin, said at a session of the UN General Assembly before the approval of the resolution on the struggle against the denial of the Holocaust.

"We will never reconcile ourselves with attempts at lying about and distorting the truth about World War II and the combat brotherhood of the anti-Hitler coalition’s countries. We will not permit the defilement of memorials honoring the liberator soldiers," Kuzmin said. "Heroization of Nazism and proliferation of Nazism endanger international peace and security."

He stressed that Russia supported the resolution on the struggle against the denial of the Holocaust.

"The resolution being adopted today is of great importance to systematic work by the UN member-states for preserving the memory of the Holocaust and all victims of Nazism," he said. "This document makes a contribution to efforts to resist the attempts at falsifying the history of World War II and serves as a reminder that on January 20, 1942, Nazi party functionaries and other high-ranking officials of Hitler’s Germany gathered for a conference in Wannsee for discussing their inhuman plans.".