No fundamental reorganization of CSTO due after mission in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization will derive certain conclusions from its peace-keeping mission in Kazakhstan, but no fundamental reorganization of CSTO activities will follow, the organization’s Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told the media on Thursday.

"The CSTO peace-keeping mission in Kazakhstan was a certain experience for all of us. What does it indicate? All mechanisms and the legal space and forces and means created in the CSTO are operational and capable of coping with the organization’s tasks," he said in reply to a TASS question. "There is no need for a fundamental reorganization of CSTO activities following the events in Kazakhstan. The system works. But some conclusions will be derived and taken into account."

Zas said that the media coverage of the organization’s activities was one of the tracks where the CSTO should be more active.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with attacks against police and military personnel. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there was a government coup attempt. The situation was stabilized by January 7 and the state of emergency lifted on January 19. The authorities say the unrest left 225 dead and more than 4,500 harmed.