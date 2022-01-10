US never presents proof of its anti-Russian accusations - Russian diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Russia has asked the United States "a thousand times" to provide any evidence supporting its anti-Russian accusations, but all its requests have either been declined or left unanswered, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday after Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

When asked what evidence could Russia provide to prove that it has no plans of "attacking" NATO, the Russian deputy foreign minister replied: "On many occasions, we have requested proof from the US side. In response, they either remained silent or said something like ‘you are well aware of what you are doing, and there is nothing left to prove.’"

"Probably, we should take this path, too, by saying ‘if you don’t want to believe our words, you don’t have to," he added.