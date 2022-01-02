Russia expects to see practical steps in bilateral relations from Chisinau

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia hopes to see practical steps by the Moldovan leadership in the dialogue between the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Our Moldovan partners declare their readiness to build a dialogue based on the principle of pragmatism, to resolve open issues of bilateral relations within its framework. We share this attitude," he said, adding, "We expect that the statements of the Moldovan side will be supported by practical steps".

Rudenko drew attention to the fact that the past year was rich in events in the internal political life of Moldova, which had an impact on Russian-Moldovan relations. "In July 2021, elections to the country’s parliament were held, a new government was formed. We see the desire of the new leadership of the republic to boost the Russian-Moldovan dialogue at all levels," he noted.