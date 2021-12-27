Russia, Iran, Turkey enjoy real influence on situation in Syria — envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. It is a great advantage of Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara in promoting the Syrian settlement within the framework of the Astana format that they are present "on the ground" and enjoy real influence on the political process, Russia’s presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev told TASS in an interview.

"It is our advantage that Russia, Turkey, and Iran are present on the ground. We enjoy certain influence on the situation that is taking shape on the ground and on advancing the political process," he said.

In the meantime, the members of the Small Group of the Constitutional Committee tend to "get together, have a chat, make charges, call for accusing the Syrian authorities of all conceivable and unconceivable crimes further on and go," Lavrentiev said. "They are not expected to produce any tangible influence on the situation."

The Russian envoy stressed that over the years the Astana process has been underway Russia had developed a "very business-like and strong relationship" with the Iranian and Turkish counterparts, which allow for discussing "frankly and in a climate of trust any issues, however, delicate and sensitive."

"Constructive cooperation with Iran and Turkey goes on," he stressed.