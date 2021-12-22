{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, Iran, Turkey intend to hold summit in Astana format — joint statement

Furthermore, the parties confirmed their plans to "convene the 18th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in the first half of 2022 taking into consideration the pandemic situation"
International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format Yevgeny Biyatov/POOL/TASS
International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format
© Yevgeny Biyatov/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. / TASS /. Russia, Iran, and Turkey have reaffirmed their intention to hold a summit in the Astana format as soon as conditions permit, according to a joint statement following the results of the 17th International Meeting on Syria in this format.

Read also
Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold summit in Tehran in February-March 2022 — Iranian diplomat

"[The sides] recalled the Joint Statement of 1 July 2020 to hold the next Tripartite Summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as conditions permit," the statement reads.

Furthermore, the parties confirmed their plans to "convene the 18th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in the first half of 2022 taking into consideration the pandemic situation" and also "arrange another ministerial meeting in the Astana format."

Countering terrorism

Russia, Iran, and Turkey condemned the growing terrorist activity in various parts of Syria, which results in casualties among civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure. The parties to the Astana format confirmed the need for cooperation in order to eradicate all terrorist groups in the country.

The member countries also addressed the developments in the Idlib de-escalation zone and agreed to make further efforts to improve the humanitarian situation there. The sides emphasized the need to maintain peace amid the full implementation of all existing agreements on Idlib.

"[The states] expressed serious concern over the increased presence and terrorist activity of "Hayat Tahrir al Sham" (banned in Russia) and other affiliated terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council that pose a threat to civilians inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation zone," according to the joint statement.

Humanitarian situation in Syria

Russia, Iran, and Turkey rejected unilateral sanctions against Syria, expressing grave concern over the humanitarian situation in the country and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which presents a profound challenge to the socio-economic situation.

"In order to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria and the progress in the process of the political settlement, [the parties] called upon the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies, to enhance their assistance to the whole of Syria through early recovery and resilience-building projects including the restoration of basic infrastructure assets - water and power supply facilities, schools and hospitals as well as on humanitarian demining in accordance with international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

The parties also castigated the ongoing Israeli military attacks against Syria, which "violate international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, endanger the stability and security in the region and called for the cessation of them." They "stressed that Israel's abuse of civil aircraft as a cover in its aggressions on Syrian territory is in stark violation of international regulations, endangering the lives of civilians."

Geneva agenda

The guarantor countries emphasized the significant role of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva and expressed their commitment to support it through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties to the Constitutional Committee and UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

"We noted the convening of the 6th round of the Drafting Commission of the Syrian Constitutional Committee between 18-22 October in Geneva and called for holding its 7th round as soon as possible with a constructive approach by the Syrian parties," the statement reads.

"[The sides] expressed the conviction that the work of the Committee should respect the Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure to enable the Committee to implement its mandate of preparing and drafting for popular approval a constitutional reform as well as achieving progress in its work and be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines aimed at reaching the general agreement of its members," the guarantor countries mentioned.

Return of refugees

Russia, Turkey, and Iran also emphasized the need to facilitate the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their places of residence in Syria, ensuring their right to return and the right to support.

"In this regard, [the sides] called upon the international community to provide the necessary assistance to Syrian refugees and IDPs and reaffirmed their readiness to continue interaction with all relevant parties, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other specialized international agencies," the joint statement reads.

The countries hailed the successful operation for the mutual release of detainees on December 16, 2021, and noted that this operation confirmed their determination to increase and expand their cooperation as part of the Working Group. "[The sides] agreed that the scale of future operations on the release of detainees needs to be increased, and the activities of the Working Group - to be extended to the handover of bodies and identification of missing persons," according to the statement.

Putin, Lukashenko may meet on December 28 in St. Petersburg — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that two leaders' separate meeting was possible within the informal summit of CIS leaders
Read more
Security guarantees emerged in wake of West’s unacceptable actions — Russian diplomat
This year saw a sharp hike in alarming and unacceptable activities on behalf of the United States, NATO member countries in close collaboration with the so-called NATO’s partners, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Read more
Malena of Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021
Russia’s Tanya Mezhentseva is 7th
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate ranked among 2021 top 10 military aircraft innovations, says report
The new plane is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Read more
Two Russian military bases created in Arctic region — minister
Reconstruction of five airfields for all types of aircraft is nearing completion as well
Read more
Russian Navy sub strikes coastal target with Kalibr cruise missile from Sea of Japan
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the firing range exceeded 1,000 km
Read more
Russia and US agree on security dialogue mechanisms, says foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov noted that bilateral contacts on security safeguards between the Russian and US side were scheduled for early 2022
Read more
Media: Hainan Airlines to triple its fleet over next five years
The airline’s goal is to become the best in the world in terms of safety, service, and profit
Read more
Belarus reports attack on its London embassy on December 19
The embassy of Belarus in London was attacked by a group of individuals
Read more
Regional turboprop airplane production to start in 2025 — Minister
19-seat L-410 airplanes localized for production in Yekaterinburg are already supplied to operators in order to expand the network of regional routes, Denis Manturov said
Read more
Press review: What follows after Moscow’s security bid and NATO spurs Kiev’s aggression
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 20th
Read more
Arab investors withdraw from capital of Russian Helicopters — minister
However, together with Russian Helicopters they are 50% shareholders in a separate company for the development of the VRT-500 light helicopter and the VRT-300 unmanned aircraft system, Denis Manturov explained
Read more
Gas price in Europe up over $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time
The price of gas in Europe has grown by more than 25% during the course of the day
Read more
Person cannot transmit coronavirus after receiving nasal vaccine, expert says
On November 27, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center announced the beginning of clinical tests of a nasal coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Putin says 32 terrorist attacks foiled in Russia in 2021
According to Putin, over the past eleven years, more than 200 terrorist attacks have been foiled, the number of terrorist crimes has decreased dramatically over this period
Read more
Putin warns against hasty judgments regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus
"They say it is not as harmful as it seems, some experts even call it 'live vaccination'," Putin noted
Read more
Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says
Sergey Shoigu reported that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure
Read more
US elites largely to blame for world conflicts — Russian Security Council’s experts
The meeting, held on December 20, was chaired by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev
Read more
Russia to create counter threats if NATO turns down security proposals - diplomat
The Europeans must think about the prospect of turning the continent into a filed of military confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Moscow ready for military response if NATO ignores Moscow’s concerns — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia would seek to prevent this scenario and was aware of the need to hold a dialogue to avoid serious implications
Read more
After Shoigu’s statements on Ukraine, US urges Russia to stop ‘inflammatory rhetoric’
On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister said that mercenaries from private US military companies are plotting military operations in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk Region
Read more
Gas flow to Germany frozen due to Gazprom’s refusal to book capacities, says operator
Reverse deliveries in the opposite direction to Poland have not begun either
Read more
US builds up forward military presence near Russian borders — defense minister
As Sergey Shoigu noted, there are 8,000 US troops in Eastern Europe
Read more
Russian, US presidential aides discuss Russia’s proposals on security guarantees
Earlier, the Russian president called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia
Read more
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Read more
Russia simply has "nowhere to retreat" if US weapons appear in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president also stressed that the deployment of the US' weapons in Ukraine may push Kiev to attack Crimea
Read more
Putin warns about threat of deploying US missile systems in Ukraine
This is a serious challenge for Russian security, the President said
Read more
Russia has tough position on proposals of security guarantees — senior diplomat
On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO
Read more
Putin signs law barring governors from being called ‘presidents’
The law also defines a single title for the top officials: "head of the region of the Russian Federation"
Read more
Russia supplied several Aurus cars to Middle East, Azerbaijan — Minister
Aurus is the first Russian brand of luxury cars created from scratch by NAMI specialists
Read more
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October
The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to 154.35 euro per MWh
Read more
Intensity of shelling by Kiev forces in Donbass not subsiding
In his words, more than 120 mercenaries from private US military companies were detected in the towns of Avdeevka and Priazovskoye in the Donetsk Region
Read more
Putin to outline tasks for Army, Navy development at Defense Ministry meeting December 21
Top Russian commanders and representatives of government agencies and public organizations have been invited to the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting
Read more
Belarusian prosecutor to submit Russian national Sapega’s criminal case to court
Sofia Sapega was detained at Minsk Airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus
Read more
Moscow will not permit NATO infrastructure near Russia’s borders — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov recalled that NATO regularly held military exercises near Russian borders and its planes made reconnaissance flies over the Black and Baltic seas
Read more
Moon, Mars spaceflights impossible without cooperation with Russia — NASA specialist
It was mentioned that sometimes one side brings hardware to the ISS for the other side to use
Read more
German lawmaker says Russia’s proposals to NATO are unacceptable
According to Roth, Eastern European countries are not Moscow’s sphere of influence
Read more
NATO is forced to take seriously Russia’s security initiatives — chief Russian delegate
The North Atlantic Alliance is aware of the need for concrete political efforts for settling the question of providing security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov stressed
Read more
Ukraine completely lost for Russia as partner and ally — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Ukraine "is declaring its intention to join NATO openly, officially, actually at a legislative level"
Read more
Attempts by Western states to isolate Russia in international arena futile — minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the ministry cooperated with the Armed Forces of 109 countries
Read more
Reverse gas supplies start via Yamal-Europe to Poland after Gazprom’s booking refusal
The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients
Read more
Russian Navy forces wipe out enemy warship in Black Sea drills
The crew of the guard ship Ladny simulated the enemy warship in the drills
Read more
Finland beats Russian ice hockey team to grab Channel One Cup
The match was played at Moscow’s CSKA Arena
Read more
Moscow discussing interaction with NATO among allies from ex-USSR, says Kremlin
On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures
Read more
Gazprom does not book extra gas transit via Ukraine in January 2022
The Ukrainian gas transport system operator offered the transit capacity at the auction on Monday in addition to booking based on the long-term contract
Read more
Polish soldier who fled to Belarus revealed that Polish military murdered two volunteers
Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee revealed that the Polish soldier asked for political asylum in the republic
Read more
Russia forced to take radical steps by actions on Ukraine, other states — senior diplomat
There are countries neighboring Russia where offensive systems’ flight time is 4-5 minutes, Andrei Rudenko pointed out
Read more
Russia ready to take measures if NATO expands to its borders, Putin warns
As Putin stressed, Russia "has the full right" to measures intended to ensure its security and sovereignty
Read more
EU could play supportive role between Russia and US on security guarantees — envoy
Chizhov noted that Western partners, including the US, demonstrate their willingness, although there are many different claims
Read more
Poroshenko leaves Ukraine soon after attempt to serve him with summons, his party confirms
Ex-president left on a diplomatic tour of Turkey and Poland scheduled earlier, the European Solidarity party statement said
Read more
Press review: EU’s Moscow sanctions going up in smoke and Russia eyes crackdown on torture
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 21st
Read more