Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold summit in Tehran in February-March 2022 — Iranian diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to hold the next Astana format summit in Tehran in February-March 2022, depending on the coronavirus situation, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, it [the summit] is planned. We are preparing to hold it early next year. It will depend on the pandemic situation. But in general we have agreed to hold the summit. Most likely, we will be able to hold it in February or March," the Iranian diplomat said.

. The summit will be preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers from Astana process guarantor nations in January-February 2022, he said.