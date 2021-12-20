Russian Security Council experts develop recommendations on countering ‘color revolutions’

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian Security Council experts developed recommendations on combating the "color revolutions" technologies in 2021, the Council press office announced Monday.

Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev took stock of the state agency’s scientific council in 2021. For example, the internal national security threat countering section reviewed scientific and methodological approaches to the detection and prediction of terrorist threats and the development of counter-measures.

"Legal and organizational issues of cooperation during the state of emergency with threats to life and health of the population were discussed. Recommendations on countering the implementation of ‘color revolutions technologies’ in our country were provided," the press office said.

International agenda

The Security Council noted that the researchers also reviewed international issues. In particular, they worked on ensuring the national interests in the operation of various international organizations. The researchers discussed the situation in Afghanistan, in Central and South Asia. They provided a complex assessment of the situation in the Asia Pacific region, and the ASEAN policy in regards to the US’ promotion of its Indo-Pacific strategy and bloc policy.

Council membership

The Scientific Council currently includes 158 researchers and specialists, including 110 doctors and 20 academicians. About 60% of all members are heads or deputy heads of respected research organizations working on problems of national security.