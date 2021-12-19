Strategic dialogue with US is key element of security talks, says Russian senior diplomat

SOCHI, December 19. /TASS/. Strategic dialogue with the United States is a key element of the security guarantees talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on Sunday.

"Naturally, a key element is strategic dialogue with the United States, we have said it. Moreover, we said that we already have a negotiating team, which can begin substantive work on the text of the draft agreement we have handed over to the Americans at any time," he said, when asked whether there will be separate talks with NATO.

When asked whether there has been any response from the alliance to Russia’s security initiatives, he said, "There was a statement. That’s all."

He did not answer the question if other countries could be included into an agreement with the United States. "It is a bilateral agreement, which has a paramount importance. It means that it is an axis other agreements could be strung on and, naturally, we proceed from the fact that under the agreement between President [of the US Joe] Biden and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin we will embark on dialogue on these matters linked with mutual concerns," he added.

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees. Russia will be represented at these talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.