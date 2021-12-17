Russian envoy hints at ‘possible’ meeting with Taliban foreign minister in Islamabad

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov did not rule out that he might meet with Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on December 19.

"There are currently no plans [for such a meeting], but it’s possible," he noted, replying to a question from TASS on Friday.

The extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will focus on the situation in Afghanistan. The extended Troika on Afghanistan (Russia, the United States, China, Pakistan) will hold a meeting on the event’s sidelines.