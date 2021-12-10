External pressure won’t make Serbia impose sanctions on Russia, PM says

BELGRADE, December 10. /TASS/. External pressure will not make Belgrade join sanctions on Moscow or consider the possibility of expelling Russian diplomats, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said following a meeting with her Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"I confirmed that the government will continue to pursue this policy. President Vucic has made it clear that we will not give in to any pressure in this regard. In any case, we aren’t considering expelling Russian diplomats from Serbia as it runs counter to the principles of our foreign policy. We will seek to boost cooperation in accordance with our country’s interests," she told the Tanjug news agency.

"As I said in my speech, Serbia openly talks about its European path but this position does not threaten our relations with Russia. On the contrary, we will work to strengthen political and economic cooperation with Russia, as well as cooperation in other fields," the Serbian prime minister stressed.

Serbia’s foreign policy course envisages accession to the EU while maintaining friendly relations with Moscow and Beijing, as well as developing ties with Washington. Serbia intends to maintain military neutrality, refusing to join NATO and other blocs. This stance, however, raises objections in the West. Serbia has repeatedly received signals that its European integration is possible only under two conditions - it if recognizes Kosovo’s independence and ends friendly relations with Russia.