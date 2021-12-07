When asked about Nord Stream 2, Kremlin aide said Putin, Biden did not discuss energy

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, did not discuss the issues of energy, climate and the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, when asked about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"Answering to potential questions, I can say that the pandemic was not touched upon, the problem of climate was not touched upon, and the energy was also not mentioned," he said.

Late on Tuesday it became known that US congressmen excluded the clause on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 from the draft defense budget, approved by representatives of both chambers of the US parliament. The 2,165-page budget for the current fiscal year (began on October 1) contains no mention of the Russian pipeline. The $770-bln Defense Authorization Act is expected to be passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate this week or next week.