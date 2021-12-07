‘Acting solely in the interests of the Russian people is the right choice’, Putin affirms

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. It is always the right choice to act in the nation’s interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for a documentary entitled "Russia: Its Recent History" aired on Rossiya-1 TV on Tuesday.

"Even when you take very difficult and risky decisions, if you are convinced deep down that you are right, that you are acting solely in the interests of the Russian people, then it eventually turns out to be the right choice," the head of state emphasized.

The documentary covers the developments related to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the consequences that it had in the 1990s.

"Certain forces in the West simply sought to make sure that Russia would collapse," Putin noted in the interview.