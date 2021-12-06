Putin, Modi consider it necessary to start talks on EAEU-India free trade agreement

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi consider it necessary to start the talks on a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website following the visit of Russian President to India on Monday.

"The sides underscored the need for commencement of negotiations on Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement said.

The sides also urged to support increased role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in international affairs, comprehensive development of the Organization’s contacts with the UN and its specialized agencies, and other multilateral organizations and associations. "In this context, they support the establishment of official ties between the SCO and Eurasian Economic Union," according to the statement.