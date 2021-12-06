Putin, Modi express concern over possible arms race in outer space

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their concern over a possible arms race in outer space, according to a joint statement by both leaders posted on the Kremlin’s website after their talks on Monday.

"Both sides expressed concern over the possibility of an arms race in outer space and outer space turning into an arena for military confrontation. They reaffirmed commitment to take efforts for the prevention of an arms race in outer space and its weaponization," the document reads.

Both leaders also stressed the paramount importance of strict compliance with existing international legal agreements providing for the peaceful use of outer space and promoting international peace and stability.

"The Sides supported negotiation of a multilateral legally binding instrument for prevention of an arms race in outer space. In this regard, they noted the relevance of a draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the threat or use of force against space objects, submitted to the Conference of Disarmament for future negotiations," the statement says.