Talks on Iran nuclear deal to use progress reached during previous rounds - diplomat

VIENNA, November 29. /TASS/. The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program will continue its work with the progress that was reached during the previous rounds of its consultations that were held before June 2021, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"It can be said after the meeting that the process has started quite well," he said. "The Iranian colleagues demonstrated certain flexibility on a number of very important matters."

"The most important thing is that it was decided to resume the talks from where they were suspended on June 20, 2021," he said. "Everything that was discussed in late June is now a basis for further work.".